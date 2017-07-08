The Latest: French leader hopes to persuade Trump on climate

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act Pause 1:36 Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects 0:46 Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:17 NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights' 0:16 A typical day at a Dutch Bros. drive-thru 2:40 NASA candidates.mp4 1:07 Corn season kicks off at the Fresno State Gibson Farm Market 1:13 Take a peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A German federal government social media page released video of the first time President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met in person. The videos shows them shaking hands at the 2017 Hamburg summit on July 7. Note: no audio. Bundesregierung via Storyful

