Expectations low, NYC commuters brace for a 'summer of hell'

In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, travelers, right, take an escalator to their train as a line for a different train forms at left at New York's Penn Station. A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday, July 10 at the country’s busiest train station, temporarily exacerbating the daily commuting struggle during what New York’s governor has predicted will be a “summer of hell.”
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, commuters wait to board their trains at New York's Penn Station. A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday, July 10 at the country’s busiest train station, temporarily exacerbating the daily commuting struggle during what New York’s governor has predicted will be a “summer of hell.”
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
In this June 30, 2017 photo, commuters exit a NJ Transit train at New York's Penn Station. A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday, July 10 at the country’s busiest train station, temporarily exacerbating the daily commuting struggle during what New York’s governor has predicted will be a “summer of hell.”
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, people walk outside of New York's Penn Station. A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday, July 10 at the country’s busiest train station, temporarily exacerbating the daily commuting struggle during what New York’s governor has predicted will be a “summer of hell.”
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, commuters wait to board a NJ Transit train bound for New York's Penn Station at Secaucus Junction, in Secaucus, N.J. A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday, July 10 at Penn Station, the country’s busiest train station, temporarily exacerbating the daily commuting struggle during what New York’s governor has predicted will be a “summer of hell.” Frequent delays, overcrowding and breakdowns are leaving many to question the city's ability to effectively transport its workforce.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
FILE- In this July 15, 2014 file photo, morning Long Island Rail Road commuters arrive in New York's Penn Station. Dubbed the "summer of hell," by New York's governor, an eight-week infrastructure renovation project beginning Monday, July 10, 2017, at the nation's busiest train station is expected to cause major disruptions for hundreds of thousands of commuters.
Richard Drew, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2014 file photo, travelers make their way to departing trains at Penn Station in New York. With major repairs starting Monday, July 10 that will disrupt schedules and create what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo termed a "summer of hell" for commuters, the nation's busiest train station has become the latest example of America's inability, or unwillingness, to address its aging infrastructure.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, a New Jersey Transit train leaves Penn Station in New York. With major repairs starting Monday, July 10 that will disrupt schedules and create what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo termed a "summer of hell" for commuters, the nation's busiest train station has become the latest example of America's inability, or unwillingness, to address its aging infrastructure.
Seth Wenig, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this July 15, 2014 file photo, passengers board a Long Island Rail Road train, in New York's Penn Station. Dubbed the "summer of hell," by New York's governor, an eight-week infrastructure renovation project beginning Monday, July 10, 2017, at the nation's busiest train station is expected to cause major disruptions for hundreds of thousands of commuters.
Richard Drew, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this March 24, 2017 file photo, evening rush hour commuters view the departures information board while they wait for New Jersey Transit trains at Penn Station in New York. With major repairs starting Monday, July 10 that will disrupt schedules and create what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo termed a "summer of hell" for commuters, the nation's busiest train station has become the latest example of America's inability, or unwillingness, to address its aging infrastructure.
Mary Altaffer, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this April 14, 2017 file photo, evening rush hour commuters wait for trains sitting under the departures board announcing that all trains are on stand by at Penn Station in New York while a New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard was stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey. With major repairs starting Monday, July 10 that will disrupt schedules and create what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo termed a "summer of hell" for commuters, the nation's busiest train station has become the latest example of America's inability, or unwillingness, to address its aging infrastructure.
Mary Altaffer, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this March 24, 2017 file photo, evening rush hour commuters inspect the departures information board while they wait for their respective Long Island Rail Road trains at Penn Station in New York. Dubbed the "summer of hell," by New York's governor, an eight-week infrastructure renovation project beginning Monday, July 10, 2017, at the nation's busiest train station is expected to cause major disruptions for hundreds of thousands of commuters.
Mary Altaffer, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this April 14, 2017 file photo, evening rush hour commuters look at the departures board while at New York's Penn Station as a New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard remains stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey. With major repairs starting Monday, July 10 that will disrupt schedules and create what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo termed a "summer of hell" for commuters, the nation's busiest train station has become the latest example of America's inability, or unwillingness, to address its aging infrastructure.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
FILE- In this July 15, 2014 file photo, a man consults the Long Island Rail Road departure board amid morning commuters, in New York's Penn Station. Dubbed the "summer of hell," by New York's governor, an eight-week infrastructure renovation project beginning Monday, July 10, 2017, at the nation's busiest train station is expected to cause major disruptions for hundreds of thousands of commuters.
Richard Drew, File
AP Photo
