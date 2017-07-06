Middle school students experience Samsung Electronics Galaxy S8 smartphones at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2017. Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its second-quarter operating profit soared to the highest in its history as massive data growth fueled a boom in the semiconductor sales and helped defy sluggish growth in the smartphone market and a slow recovery in the global economy.
Middle school students experience Samsung Electronics Galaxy S8 smartphones at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2017. Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its second-quarter operating profit soared to the highest in its history as massive data growth fueled a boom in the semiconductor sales and helped defy sluggish growth in the smartphone market and a slow recovery in the global economy. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo
Middle school students experience Samsung Electronics Galaxy S8 smartphones at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2017. Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its second-quarter operating profit soared to the highest in its history as massive data growth fueled a boom in the semiconductor sales and helped defy sluggish growth in the smartphone market and a slow recovery in the global economy. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

Business

July 06, 2017 9:57 PM

Samsung on a roll as data demand for memory chips soars

By YOUKYUNG LEE AP Technology Writer
SEOUL, South Korea

Samsung Electronics is on a roll thanks to booming sales of memory chips required by the increasingly data-based economy.

The company, the world's largest supplier of memory chips, said Friday that its operating profit soared 72 percent in the April-June quarter over a year earlier to a record high.

Samsung has the most advanced memory chip production technology.

Robust semiconductor sales amid a massive expansion of data use offset sluggish growth in smartphone sales in the last quarter, the company said. The results beat expectations, putting Samsung on track for its highest profit ever in 2017.

The South Korean tech giant put its April-June operating profit at 14 trillion won ($12.1 billion), compared with 8.1 trillion won a year earlier. Sales rose 18 percent to 60 trillion won ($51.9 billion).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act 1:44

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act
Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects 1:36

Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects
Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

View More Video