Commercial leases and developments for July 7

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 1,500 square feet at 3833 W. Caldwell Ave., Suite A in Visalia from Visalia Retail 2015 LLC to Personal Express Insurance. Kevin Grossman, Bryan Cifranic and Shane Anderson were the agents.
▪ 1,308 square feet at 1607 E. Noble Ave. in Visalia from Mary’s Vineyard Inc. to B Mobile Wireless Inc. Cifranic and Doug Cords were the agents.
▪ 1,296 square feet at 1426 N. Ben Maddox Way in Visalia from North Pointe Investors LP to Cellular & Paging Communications. Cords was the agent in cooperation with Gerald Cross of Colliers International.
▪ 1,360 square feet at 1242 W. Olive Ave. in Merced from Campisi Family Partners to Ali and Eltreb families. Cifranic and Cords were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 3,080 square feet of retail space in the Villagio Shopping Center at 7945 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Villagio Shopping Center LLC to Lion Real Estate Services Inc. Lewis Smith and Peter Orlando of Retail California were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 1,514 square feet at 1291 S. Chestnut Ave. in Fresno from Sunnyside Shopping Center LLC to Cricket Wireless. Brett Todd and Ted Fellner were the agents in cooperation with Thomas Del Castillo.
▪ 1,231 square feet at 1287 S. Chestnut Ave. in Fresno from Sunnyside Shopping Center LLC to Helia’s Hair Design. Todd and Fellner were the agents.
▪ 810 square feet at 10 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 104, in Clovis from Crossroads Shopping Center LLC to Xiaohong Yi. Todd and Fellner were the agents.
▪ 5,840 square feet at 9447 N. Fort Washington Road, Suites 102, 104 and 106, in Fresno from Riverview Shopping Center 1 LLC and Riverview Shopping Center 2 LLC to Sola Salon Studios. Mark Henry was the agent in cooperation with Colliers in Denver.
DEVELOPMENTS
Retail California
▪ 8,320-square-foot retail building at 4007 E. Ventura Ave. in Fresno from FD Partners LLC to Abdol Chalak. Lewis Smith and John Lee were the agents.
▪ 9,900-square-foot retail building at 1174 W. Henderson Ave. in Porterville from Walgreen Co. to Opus-Dean LLC. Nick Frechou was the agent representing the buyer and Matt Alexander and John Krupka of SRS Real Estate Partners were the agents representing the seller.
Colliers International
▪ 5,132 square feet at 1241 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from Vizzolini Properties to Jameson Family Trust. Bobby Fena and Scott Buchanan were the agents.
▪ 79,128 square feet at 4782 E. Jensen Ave. in Fresno from BEST Properties LLC to Valley Pacific Petroleum. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
