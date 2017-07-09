The Board Room for July 10

Awards
▪ The Fresno County Clerk’s Office, under the leadership of Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters Brandi L. Orth, was honored with a Merit Award from the California Counties Architect and Engineers Association for their staff unit remodel. The award was presented to Orth at the annual County Public Projects Awards of Excellence.
New Faces
▪ The California Armenian Home and The Vineyards added George Juarez as executive director and Ren Marie Ramshaw as director of sales and marketing for The Vineyards. Juarez will oversee the daily management of the California Armenian Home and the expansion of The Vineyards. Ramshaw is responsible for the overall sales and marketing of The Vineyards.
▪ Peter Rios is the new associate vice president for academic innovation at Fresno Pacific University. He will begin July 17. He is responsible for FPU Online, representing all university online degree programs, the evaluation and development of new academic and technology innovation, and the mission effectiveness of Continuing Education and the Center for Online Learning. He has a doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University.
▪ David Davis, a certified family nurse practitioner, is now caring for patients at Adventist Health/Community Care – Kingsburg. He earned a Master of Science in Nursing from the Family Nurse Practitioner program at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Submissions
Does your company have a new hire, promotion, personnel change or important achievement to announce?
The Bee welcomes submissions to this column. Items and submitted photos are used as space is available.
Email items to boardroom@fresnobee.com. Use fresnobee.eventsabout.com to announce an event.
Comments