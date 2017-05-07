The Board Room for May 8

Achievements
▪ Johanson Transportation Service, a leading third-party supply chain solutions provider, announced that Alicia Ruiz, director of compliance and legal affairs, and Becky Martin, corporate accounting manager, have both earned board certification as a Certified Claims Professional from the Certified Claims Professional Accreditation Council. The accreditation is evidence that a practitioner has a high degree of competence and experience and is at the forefront of best practices in the industry when it comes to the negotiation and administration of domestic and international cargo claims management.
Announcements
▪ Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed Darrin Monteiro of Hanford to the 24a District Agricultural Association, Kings Fair Board of Directors.
▪ Wells Fargo Advisors recognized Steven J. Jolly as a member of its Chairman’s Premier Advisor Program. This marks the 22nd consecutive year he has earned this designation for client service, educational attainment and returns.
▪ Marianne Kast has been elected president of the League of Women Voters of Fresno. Others elected board officers are Nyla Zender, executive vice president; Mary Savala, vice president for natural resources; Jane Worsley and Mary Perich, co-vice presidents for voter services, Sue Goldman, secretary; and Terri Figgs, treasurer. Elected to the Board of Directors are Kay Bertken, education; Lisa Bryant, student unit; Pat Campbell, program planning; Francine Farber, newsletter editor; Diane Merrill, water issues; and Dolores O’Neal, membership.
▪ Fresno County Federal Credit Union is now Noble Credit Union. The credit union, established in 1941, has about 83,000 members and five branches in Fresno plus locations in Clovis, Madera and Selma. Details: www.fresnocfcu.org/home/about/bignews
Awards
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno labor and delivery nurse Lakhbir Nagra received the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award for providing extraordinary and compassionate care to patients. The award is part of a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
▪ Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced airport finance and business manager Lino Del Signore is the recipient of the 2017 Airports Council International-North America Small Airport Finance Professional of the Year Award. This award is open to all North American airports. Awardees are selected separately for large, medium and small airports.
▪ Ashley Jacobsen of Moss Adams, Fresno was among five accountants recently recognized by the California Society of CPAs with its Women to Watch Awards. She received the Emerging Leader Award.
▪ Fresno Unified School District received the Award for Excellence in Financial Management from the Council of the Great City Schools. The district was presented with the award for enhancing, safeguarding and protecting the financial integrity of the district.
Donations
▪ In addition to members donating time to the project, Fig Garden Rotary Club provided $400 for landscaping improvements at Hinds Hospice.
New Faces
▪ Maritza Lopez has joined Johanson Transportation Service as administrative assistant in the Fresno accounting department.
New Locations
▪ Reading and Beyond Madera Bridge Academy has opened an office at 25916 Avenue 17, Suite C, in Madera. The academy can be reached at 559-517-9802.
Promotions
▪ DairyAmerica announced its Board of Directors has appointed Dan Block as chief executive officer effective May 1. He joined DairyAmerica in 2011 and most recently served as chief commercial officer, leading the company’s global sales strategy. He is a graduate of University of Illinois, Urbana, with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, and has more than 20 years of demonstrated success driving growth for leading dairy and food organizations in global markets.
