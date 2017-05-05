Business

May 05, 2017 12:22 AM

Tennessee House OKs tightened amusement park safety rules

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee could soon tighten amusement park safety regulations after people were injured on rides in two incidents last year.

The Tennessee House passed a bill Thursday with heightened safety requirements. The Senate approved it Wednesday, so it heads to Gov. Bill Haslam.

In September, eight people were hospitalized after a ride shut down at the Delta Fair in Memphis.

At the Greene County Fair in August, three girls fell 30 to 45 feet and were injured when a Ferris wheel basket overturned.

The legislation would increase inspections and let state regulators hire inspectors or keep using third-party groups.

It would require operators to be at least 16 years old, running one ride at a time and present while it runs.

It would let injured people sue ride owners and operators.

