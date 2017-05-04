Vermont collected $21.6 million less than expected in April

State officials say Vermont collected about $21.6 million less in tax revenue than expected, wiping out a revenue bump from March and putting the state $3.5 million in the red 10 months into the fiscal year.
While revenues do tend to fluctuate and a single month's numbers should not be looked at in isolation, Vermont Secretary of Administration Suzanne Young says the numbers are concerning.
Young says there was a significant shortfall in revenues from the personal income tax and the meals and rooms tax is flat. Young says she would not be surprised to see the state's revenue forecast downgraded.
Comments