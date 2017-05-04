Business

May 04, 2017 9:12 PM

In final days, Vermont lawmakers look to budget, pot

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers are working toward adjournment, but a few key pieces of legislation are still being ironed out.

After the state House narrowly rejected Republican Gov. Phil Scott's plan to save up to $26 million by having the state's teachers negotiate new, cheaper health care benefits at the state level, Scott says he's unwilling to leave until a plan is developed to save the money. A deal could be struck to include the plan in the state's budget, which is still being hashed out between House and Senate budget writers.

Prospects for legalizing marijuana this year are slim, but Vermont Public Radio reports a compromise could be in the works between House lawmakers, who prefer their proposal and senators, who prefer a Colorado-style tax and regulate system.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops

Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops 1:54

Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good
Historic Alice and John Williams Home on the market in Tower District 2:08

Historic Alice and John Williams Home on the market in Tower District

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos