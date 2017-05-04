In final days, Vermont lawmakers look to budget, pot

Vermont lawmakers are working toward adjournment, but a few key pieces of legislation are still being ironed out.
After the state House narrowly rejected Republican Gov. Phil Scott's plan to save up to $26 million by having the state's teachers negotiate new, cheaper health care benefits at the state level, Scott says he's unwilling to leave until a plan is developed to save the money. A deal could be struck to include the plan in the state's budget, which is still being hashed out between House and Senate budget writers.
Prospects for legalizing marijuana this year are slim, but Vermont Public Radio reports a compromise could be in the works between House lawmakers, who prefer their proposal and senators, who prefer a Colorado-style tax and regulate system.
