Customers of shuttered wireless company entitled to refunds

A wireless phone company must give refunds to customers who were still owed wireless services when it went out of business.
In a news release, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says her office has reached a settlement with PlatunumTel Communications. It calls for the company to pay refunds to customers owed services when PlatunumTel announced last year it was going out of business.
At the time, the company informed the customers their prepaid services weren't refundable or transferrable.
Madigan's office says customers who believe they are owed refunds should contact the Attorney General's Consumer Fraud Bureau by June 16 to file a complaint. She says they can do so by visiting her office's website or by calling the office's consumer fraud hotlines.
