More than trampolines: New park gets extreme in Visalia

Quantum Leap, a new “extreme” recreation park with trampolines, slackline, obstacle and trapeze activities, opens to the public Friday in Visalia.
The park at 4335 W. Noble Ave. is only the second facility opened in California by Utah-based CircusTrix, a company founded by entrepreneur Case Lawrence in Fresno in 2011. C.J. Neser is the general manager of the Visalia park. Among the attractions and activities offered at Quantum Leap are an “Aerial Ninja Obstacle Course,” slacklining, trapeze, aerial silks, foam pits and “extreme dodgeball.”
The park also has special kids-only hours, family nights, college nights, theme and club nights. It is also available for rentals for parties or corporate or other events.
CircusTrix has 26 parks across the U.S. and five more overseas, with plans to open 13 more in the U.S. and 10 more in Europe and Asia by the end of 2017. Lawrence, the company founder, said Visalia’s Quantum Leap “will be our most advanced park yet.” The company’s first park, Skywalk Extreme Air Sports, is in Madera County off of Highway 41 north of the San Joaquin River.
Details: 559-425-0775; www.quantum-leap.us/; facebook.com/quantumleapsports.
