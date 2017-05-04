Commercial leases and developments for May 5

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 2,400 square feet at 197 W. Polk St. in Coalinga from Jim Owen to Cricket Wireless. Kevin Grossman, Sam Bogdanovich, Jon Cox and Nathan Negri were the agents in cooperation with Jim Owen of Gabrielsen & Company.
Robert Ellis Leasing & Investment Inc.
▪ Approximately 1,080 square feet at 2115 Kern St., Suite 370, in Fresno from W & F Building Maintenance Co. Inc. to Michael J. Aed, Attorney at Law. Robert Ellis was the agent.
Colliers International
▪ 1,440 square feet at 3636 N. First St., Suite 165, in Fresno from 3636 N First Street Partners LLC to YX Zheng Corporation. Bobby Fena and Brian Decker were the agents in cooperation with Alliance Mortgage Realty.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 2020 S. Golden State Blvd., Suite 203, in Fowler from Tjerrild & Tjerrild LP to Horn Technologies and Services Inc. Chad McCardell was the agent.
▪ 331 square feet at 524 S. Clovis Ave., Suite K, in Fresno from Rossi Living Trust to SRAN Trucking. Brett Todd was the agent.
▪ 2,400 square feet at 1500 Enterprise Drive, Suite 108, in Lemoore from Enterprise & Commerce LLC to Processing Tomato Advisory Board. Todd was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 850 square feet of industrial space at 5740 E. Shields Ave., Suite 101, in Fresno from McCurley & Day Masonry to McCool Creations Inc. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 2,408 square feet of industrial space at 1421 N. Clovis Ave., Suite 106, in Fresno from Ragus Family Trust to Aleks Mikerin and Andre Van de Graaf, dba Garrett’s Elite. Simon was the agent.
▪ 2,888 square feet of office space at 7080 N. Whitney Ave., Suite 101, in Fresno from The Luciano Aguiar Family Trust to Cato Rincon Consultants Inc. Scott Christensen was the agent in cooperation with Tony Cortopassi of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors.
▪ 5,148 square feet of office space at 7045 N. Maple Ave., Suite 101, in Fresno from Vee Kay Real Estate LLC to a new medical practice. Simon, Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 11,000 square feet of retail space at 455 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from Joan L. Kevorkian and George L. Wallet to David’s Bridal. Lewis Smith was the agent.
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 2,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1330 N. Hulbert Ave. in Fresno from Ron Stumpf to Stage Works. Ron Stumpf was the broker in cooperation with Janie Jurkovich of Jurkovich Doak Development.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 1,750 square feet in Gateway Plaza at 1242 Lemoore Ave. in Lemoore from Lemoore Capital LP to T-Mobile. Terri Giovacchini and Rick Amerine were the agents in cooperation with Doug Cords of Commercial Retail Associates.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 10 acres of land at 2151 N. Highland Ave. in Fresno from Gary and Linda Goorigian to John Valentino. Jeff Wolpert was the agent in cooperation with Dan Encinos of London Properties.
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 3,000 square feet of office/retail property at 40315 Junction Drive in Oakhurst from James Gong to Dian Rodriguez. Stumpf was the broker.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 20,330 square feet at 1843 E. Fir Ave. in Fresno from Espinola Family Trust to a financial institution. Tony Cortopassi was the agent in cooperation with Brandon Lamonica of Fortune Associates.
