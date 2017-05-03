Business

May 03, 2017 6:08 PM

Alabama House passes state education budget

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama lawmakers have passed the state education budget.

The House of Representatives unanimously approved the $6.4 billion budget proposal Wednesday.

Tuscaloosa Republican Rep. Bill Poole says the budget will keep state schools mostly funded at the same levels as last year but provides some increases for K-12 schools. It sets aside money to hire 152 more teachers in fourth through sixth grades.

The proposal now heads back to the Senate, where it was previously stalled by a legislator who argued that more money should be spent on grade schools.

Education in the state is largely funded by sales and income tax.

The Alabama education department says about 750,000 students attend its 1,467 schools.

