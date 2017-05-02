Business

May 02, 2017

Virginia gives grant to supplier of spa products

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A company that sells spa products is set to receive at least $300,000 in Virginia grants to expand its operations in Washington County.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office recently announced that Universal Companies would expand its distribution center, a move that will create 30 new jobs.

McAuliffe's office said Virginia successfully competed against Tennessee for the project.

The company will receive a $90,000 grant from Virginia Economic Development Partnership and $210,000 from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. The company could receive other state grants as well.

