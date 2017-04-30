Business

April 30, 2017 9:10 PM

Bath Viaduct to reopen to traffic this week

The Associated Press
BATH, Maine

The Bath Viaduct is reopening this week ahead of schedule.

The viaduct is an elevated span that carries U.S. 1 traffic through Bath's downtown and by Bath Iron Works shipyard. Traffic has been detoured since October as contractors demolished and rebuilt the span and supporting piers that were worn out.

The Maine Department of Transportation says the project is nearly a month ahead of schedule, and that the span will reopen before Friday.

The deadline to finish the $12 million project was Memorial Day. Approximately 18,000 vehicles a day travel the highway.

