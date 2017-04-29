Report: Federal utility edited 3rd-party nuke plant reviews

A report says the nation's largest public utility suppressed some negative findings about the work environment at one of its nuclear plants.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2qgBtvI ) the Tennessee Valley Authority's inspector general hired a consultant to review the work environment at the Watts Bar nuclear plant following allegations that employees feared retaliation for raising safety concerns at the plant.
The NTD Consulting Group said in its report that managers told investigators that some findings were left out of reports for fear a second reactor would not get licensed.
TVA President and CEO Bill Johnson said the report doesn't represent the current state of affairs at Watts Bar or at TVA.
