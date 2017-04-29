Business

April 29, 2017 7:03 AM

'Fish attractors' from energy companies' scrap plastic pipe

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Plastic pipes that energy companies would otherwise send to landfills are being turned into "fish attractors" in at least three southern states.

Kentucky biologists have made hundreds of these artificial reefs and set them out in lakes, rivers and other waterways. Louisiana and Tennessee are starting similar programs in partnership with energy companies.

Biologists say small fish shelter in and around the structures and munch on the algae and aquatic insects that glom onto them. The small fish attract the larger fish that anglers go for.

Christmas trees and triangles of wood pallets are among other materials that can be used for such projects. But biologist Jeremy Shiflet (SHIF-let) of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says anglers like those made of pipe because they're less likely to snag hooks.

