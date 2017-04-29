Christie's successor will face transportation tests

New Jersey's next governor stands to inherit a still-stalled plan to build a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, a transit system racked recently by maintenance and safety issues, and a driving public unhappy about recent gas tax increases.
The issues were highlighted this week particularly after Amtrak announced repair work at New York's Penn Station that would stretch rail delays into the summer.
New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with governor races this year.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who is term limited and can't seek re-election, has remained on the defensive over his 2010 decision to scrap a trans-Hudson rail project. But he seemed to feel vindicated with Amtrak's plans to repair the tracks.
Comments