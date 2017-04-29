Business

April 29, 2017 6:05 AM

Farms' thirst for water roils Wisconsin's central sands

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
TOWN OF OASIS, Wis.

Lake property owners and farmers in Wisconsin are clashing over a proliferation of high-capacity wells.

It's a fight no one expected to see in Wisconsin, where water has always been taken for granted. But farmers and large livestock operations have been sinking more and more wells over the last three decades to ensure larger yields and to keep cattle hydrated.

There are almost 13,000 in the state now. Lake property owners and conservationists say the wells are pulling so much water they're depleting lakes and streams. They warn of plummeting property values and the loss of tourism.

Farmers say there's no hard evidence wells are causing depletion. Republicans who control the Legislature are on the verge of passing a bill this week that would relax regulations on existing wells.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good
Historic Alice and John Williams Home on the market in Tower District 2:08

Historic Alice and John Williams Home on the market in Tower District
Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers 1:30

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos