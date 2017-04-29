Business

April 29, 2017 6:03 AM

Farmer accused of starving more than 20 cattle, pigs

The Associated Press
FERNDALE, Wash.

Whatcom Humane Society officials say a dairy farmer near Bellingham neglected more than 20 cattle and pigs for so long that some needed to be euthanized.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/ywFIvS ) 34-year-old Seth Snook, owner of Snook Brook Farms in Ferndale, faces five counts of animal cruelty.

Whatcom Humane Society Executive Director Laura Clark says investigators earlier this month seized all of Snook's living animals - 23 cows. She says five had to be euthanized and the others are being given emergency treatment.

According to charging papers, Snook said he couldn't afford to feed the animals.

Charges say an investigation of Snook's farm began in late March after the U.S. Department of Agriculture expressed concern about the animals in a report.

Officials say they found the animals starving and that they'd been neglected for at least six months.

