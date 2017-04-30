The Board Room for May 1

Achievements
▪ Cathy Brass from Better Business Bureau Serving Central California and Inland Empire Counties was ranked No. 10 in the nation for sales for the month of March, beating out other business relations specialists of more than 100 bureaus. She is in her 13th year at BBB and has been named salesperson of the year 11 out of the last 12 years.
▪ Andrey Dimitrashuk of Fresno, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a five‑day training program at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Illinois. The program focused on helping families plan for life and reach their financial goals with Modern Woodmen.
Announcements
▪ Gov. Jerry Brown has reappointed David Lafferty and Samuel Rodriguez, both of Hanford, to the 24a District Agricultural Association, Kings Fair Board of Directors.
▪ Dr. Monique Meyer, board certified and fellowship trained neuroradiologist, is now a partner with CMI Radiology Group.
▪ The Valley Health Team Family Medicine Residency Program is now accredited through the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The council is a nonprofit organization that sets standards for U.S. graduate medical education (residency and fellowship) programs and the institutions that sponsors them, and renders accreditation decisions based on compliance with these standards. The residency program will be based out of Valley Health Team’s newest location, Central Fresno Community Health Center, opening in July 2017.
Awards
▪ Valley Children’s Healthcare has been named a Workplace of the Year for 2017 by The Advisory Board Company. The annual award is given to 20 organizations nationwide and recognizes hospitals and healthcare networks with outstanding levels of employee engagement.
Donations
▪ Gar Tootelian Inc. and the Gar & Esther Tootelian Charitable Foundation are joining Habitat for Humanity Fresno County to raise money to build homes for seven families in Reedley. GAR has pledged to match donations dollar for dollar to help raise the $125,000 Habitat needs to complete the project.
New Locations
▪ To provide community members convenient and immediate access to care for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, Saint Agnes Care has opened its second urgent care. Saint Agnes Urgent Care – Main Campus at 1245 E. Herndon Ave. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. No appointment is necessary to receive immediate treatment.
Submissions
Does your company have a new hire, promotion, personnel change or important achievement to announce?
The Bee welcomes submissions to this column. Items and submitted photos are used as space is available.
Email items to boardroom@fresnobee.com. Use fresnobee.eventsabout.com to announce an event.
