$1 million gift will help Valley Children’s as it cares for young patients

Valley Childlren's Healthcare is being given $1 million from a Fresno family to create an endowed chair for pediatrics and to create a pediatric residency program.
The hospital has also been honored with one of four grants being given by the American Academy of Pediatrics for advocacy training.
The $1 million gift is from the Richard Berberian Family of Fresno, and it establishes the Richard and John Berberian chief of pediatrics endowed chair and the pediatric residency program endowment.
The endowed chair will lead Valley Children’s medical education program. The gift will also fund Valley Children’s residency program; 13 residents will begin in June.
The training grant given by the Academy of Pediatrics recognizes Valley Children’s commitment to advocate for underserved children in the Central Valley.
