Commercial leases and developments for April 28

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 3,953 square feet at 6731 N. Palm Ave. in Fresno from NMSBPSLDHB, a California Limited Partnership, to Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar. Steve Rontell was the agent.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 1,600 square feet in Sunnyside Village Shopping Center at 5728 E. Kings Canyon Road in Fresno from P. Mosesian Land Development Co. to American Ambulance. Terri Giovacchini was the agent.
▪ 1,400 square feet in Gateway Plaza at 1104-1290 Lemoore Ave. in Lemoore from Lemoore Capital to Beto’s. Giovacchini was the agent.
▪ 5,664 square feet at 1074 E. Manning Ave. in Reedley from Prime Properties to Jose Cruz Michel. Giovacchini was the agent.
▪ 6,700 square feet at 8401 N. Fresno St. in Fresno from Matson Trust to Citywide Home Loans. Jeffrey W. Lauritzen was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 2,450 square feet of retail space at 3250 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia from Daoudian Investments LLC to Pokerito Restaurant. Mike Kennedy and Lewis Smith were the agents.
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 1,713-square-foot office building at 2210 N. Weber Ave. in Fresno from Heilveil Family Trust to La Mision Catolica Inc. Ron Stumpf was the broker.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 28,860 square feet at 188 S. West Ave. in Fresno from Wulff Family Trust to Jamison Family Trust. Bobby Fena was the agent in cooperation with Partners Real Estate and Trio Real Estate.
Stumpf & Company, Real Estate
▪ 8,581-square-foot multi-tenant automotive center at 3944-3952 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Southwinds Investments Inc. to Ibrahim Alwareeth and Ayida S. Mohamed. Stumpf was the broker in cooperation with Alexandra Stumpf, real estate broker.
