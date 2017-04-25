Business

April 25, 2017 9:04 PM

Internet firms winding up for a fight on 'net neutrality'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Internet companies are readying for a showdown with a Republican-controlled government over a policy near and dear to their hearts: net neutrality.

Net neutrality rules enacted during the Obama administration basically prevents broadband providers from playing favorites or steering users toward (or away from) particular internet sites.

New Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai has repeatedly called the regulations a mistake. Pai could launch the process of unwinding the rules as early as Wednesday, according to reports.

Many internet companies are already running the Washington playbook — lobbying Congress to keep the rules, schmoozing government regulators, and signing letters of protest.

More potent tactics remain in reserve. In 2012, internet companies beat the entertainment industry in a fight over anti-piracy legislation after thousands of sites temporarily went dark in protest.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers 1:30

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers
The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry 1:41

The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry
Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno 0:55

Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos