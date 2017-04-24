Business

April 24, 2017 1:29 PM

Sierra Bancorp reports first-quarter profit of $4.55 million

Fresno Bee Staff

Sierra Bancorp, the Porterville-based parent company of Bank of the Sierra, announced a profit of $4.55 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2017, compared to just over $4 million or 30 cents per share in 2016’s first quarter.

The company’s earnings report issued Monday reflected total assets of $1.99 billion as of March 31, up from $1.76 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2016. Loans and leases accounted for about $1.23 billion of the company’s assets.

The company will pay the owners of its stock a cash dividend of 14 cents per share on May 18 to shareholders of record as of May 4. Sierra Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol BSRR.

