April 24, 2017 1:21 PM

Central Valley Community Bancorp turns $4.25 million profit in first quarter

Fresno Bee Staff

Central Valley Community Bancorp, the Fresno-based parent company of Central Valley Community Bank, reported a profit of $4.25 million, or 35 cents per share for the first quarter of 2017. That’s up from $3.4 million or 31 cents per share for the first three months of 2016.

The company’s April 19 earnings statement indicated that the bank’s assets amounted to $1.46 billion as of March 31, compared to $1.27 billion at the end of 2016’s first quarter. The company will pay its shareholders a cash dividend of 6 cents per share May 19 to shareholders of record as of May 5.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock is traded on Nasdaq under the stock symbol CVCY.

