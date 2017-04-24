Hasbro tops Street 1Q forecasts

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $68.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.
The toy maker posted revenue of $849.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $833.3 million.
Hasbro shares have risen 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 5 percent. The stock has climbed nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.
