Fäsi Estate Winery expands to attract more wine drinkers

Fäsi Estate Winery, an award-winning wine maker, has expanded its Madera County operation with a new building aimed at luring more wine drinkers to the family-run vineyard.
Located on Highway 41, just north of Highway 145, the winery dressed up its exterior with a 42-foot clock tower at the entrance to the tasting room. The working clock tower was inspired by the famous Zytglogge clock tower landmark, located in Bern, Switzerland.
With the winery’s Swiss roots, winery officials said it seemed only natural to add another touch of the country to the estate grounds. The tower includes face clocks on two of the four sides, and greets guests arriving at the winery.
“It’s been wonderful watching this family-owned winery grow over the years,” said Erica Magarian, winery manager at Fäsi Estate. “This new tower is a true reflection of the family’s style, honors their history, and we think will certainly impress guests upon arrival.”
Since 1999, Fäsi Estate has set out to create a syrah vineyard in the San Joaquin Valley unlike any other in the region. The 42-acre vineyard is the culmination of a very simple concept: create an organically certified vineyard that marries the long traditions of wine grape growing with being good stewards of the land.
Fäsi Estate wines have won numerous national awards including, “The Ten Best Wines of 2015” from Forbes for their 2010 Fäsi Crest Syrah, Private Reserve and a double gold medal from Appellation America for their 2006 Fäsi Crest Private Reserve.
Fäsi Estate Winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and a full list of wines available, visit www.fasiestate.com.
Next month, the winery will host a Mother’s Day weekend celebration on May 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The company will be showcasing three wines for the event, including a 2015 Sauvignon Blanc, 2015 Syrah Rosé and a 2014 Malbec.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments