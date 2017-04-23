The Board Room for April 24

Announcements
▪ High school entrepreneur Charles Harris launched his new marketing and public relations company in Fresno. Charles Connections (CC) is a full service marketing and public relations firm that is focused on “Connecting Clients & Consumers.” CC provides marketing and public relations services to start-up companies.
▪ Daniel de Graaf passed the Professional Engineers Exam for Civil Engineering, which consists of three rigorous portions: a national civil engineering exam, and California-specific surveying and seismic exams. He is officially a registered civil engineer in the state of California and has been promoted to an associate engineer.
▪ Parker, Kern, Nard & Wenzel is celebrating its 25th year of service this year.
Donations
▪ PG&E presented the city of Fresno with a $25,000 grant to fund cooling center operations this summer. With this grant, PG&E will have awarded the Fresno Parks Department $221,000 for cooling center operations since 2007.
New Faces
▪ Roy Santos joined Aleshire and Wynder, a law firm specializing in public entity law. He is part of the Fresno office and practices with partner Shannon Chaffin and Tommi R. Saghatelian throughout the Central Valley and the Central Coast.
▪ London Properties hired the following to join its residential sales staff: Ryan Bray, Fresno office; Casey Lamborn, Clovis office; and Samantha Castillo, Hanford office.
▪ Carrie Vigil is the new executive director at Kingston Bay Senior Living. She received her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Fresno State. She has 24 years experience in senior living and holds her RCFE and skilled nursing administrator license.
Submissions
Does your company have a new hire, promotion, personnel change or important achievement to announce?
The Bee welcomes submissions to this column. Items and submitted photos are used as space is available.
Email items to boardroom@fresnobee.com. Use fresnobee.eventsabout.com to announce an event.
Comments