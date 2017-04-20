The Latest: Missouri Senate panel approves budget plan

The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' efforts to create a budget for next fiscal year (all times local):
10:45 p.m.
Missouri Senate budgeters have approved a plan to make cuts to in-home and nursing care for disabled residents while slightly increasing money for public K-12 schools.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday passed its version of a budget for the next fiscal year beginning in July.
The budget proposal would cut in-home and nursing care by requiring people to show more severe disabilities to qualify, although the cuts are not as deep as what Gov. Eric Greitens initially recommended.
The proposal also calls for more basic aid for K-12 schools. The funding still would fall about $40 million short of what's called for under state law.
Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown says he's hopeful lawmakers will eliminate a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled renters to address revenue shortfalls.
12:30 p.m.
Missouri Senate budgeters are moving forward as if a plan to eliminate a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled renters will fail.
Republican Chairman Dan Brown on Thursday said that means the Senate Appropriations Committee needs to cut at least $52 million in proposed spending for next fiscal year.
A House plan would end the tax break in order to spare other services for the elderly and disabled. Brown said raising taxes on low-income seniors and disabled renters would have brought in between $52 million and $56 million in revenue.
Senate Democrats spoke overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning to block a vote on the bill.
So Brown said he's moving forward as if "that ship's sailed."
The budget crunch comes amid lagging revenues.
