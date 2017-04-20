Commercial leases and developments for April 21

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 1,853 square feet at the southwest corner of Clinton and Weber avenues in Fresno from Noyan-Frazier Properties LLC to Starbucks. Sam Bogdanovich was the agent.
▪ 1,800 square feet at the northwest corner of Highway 198 and Highway 43 in Hanford from Caddis Properties to Starbucks. Bogdanovich was the agent.
▪ 1,876 square feet at the corner of Cross Avenue and J Street in Tulare from Orosco Development No. 11 LLC to Starbucks. Bogdanovich was the agent in cooperation with Phil Fontes of Newmark Grubb.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 3833 W. Caldwell Ave. in Visalia from Visalia Retail 2015 LLC to Fast Signs. Bryan Cifranic and Kevin Grossman were the agents in cooperation with Lisa Ritchie of Hyde Commercial.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 365 square feet of retail space at 2431 N. 10th St. in Hanford from Paul Daley to Vincent Marmolejo, dba Mudslingers. Mike Porte was the agent.
▪ 1,536 square feet of retail space at 6051 N. Figarden Drive in Fresno from MNS Breeze Hill LLC to Paul DeLagarza. Craig Holdener and Troy McKenney were the agents.
▪ 6,408 square feet of retail space at 1460 E. Yosemite Ave. in Madera from Q/S Tozer Avenue LLC to Taco Bell. Holdener and McKenney were the agents in cooperation with Steve Rontell of Colliers International.
▪ 18,015 square feet of office/warehouse space at 4589 W. Jacquelyn Ave. in Fresno from Ashford Properties LP to Gymnastics Beat. Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents in cooperation with Mark Saito.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 21,843 square feet in the Northpointe Business Park at 3140 S. Northpointe Drive, Suite 102, in Fresno from North Pointe B.P. L.P to Pro Mach Inc. dba ID Technology. Jeff Lauritzen was the agent with Ethan Smith of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial.
▪ 89,856 square feet at 4395 S. Minnewawa Ave. in Fresno from Doneso LP to Veritiv Operating Company. James Griffin was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 17,375 square feet at 4368 N. Brawley Ave. in Fresno from Picketts Ponderosa Construction to Carlulu VI LLC. Bobby Fena was the agent.
▪ 14.08 acres of land at Copper Avenue and Friant Road in Fresno from Grandland Holdings No. 1 LLC, Copper Friant Partners LLC, DA Real Estate Holdings LLC, Grandland Holdings No. 2 LLC and First American Exchange Company to Copper River Apartments. Ted Fellner and Jack Messina were the agents in cooperation with Vandenberghe Properties.
▪ 2,400 square feet at 620 N. Gateway Drive in Madera from Monica King to Zhu Huan Liu. Nick Rendino was the agent in cooperation with Envision Realty.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,296 square foot retail building at 417 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from Montrose Investment Co. Inc. and Kimbel J. Stuart, Trustee to Zinkin & Penny LLC. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 6,300 square foot office building at 121 N. Johnson St. in Visalia from McIntosh Family LP to Pro Development LLC. Matty Matejcek was the agent in cooperation with Laura Walheim of Zeeb Commercial.
