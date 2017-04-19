HUD orders mortgage lenders, including one in Fresno, to give employees fair housing training

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday announced an agreement with California mortgage lenders, including one in Fresno, to provide fair housing training to employees.
The agreement is a result of a fair housing complaint filed by an unidentified man who said he was unfairly denied a chance to pre-qualify for a mortgage loan to buy a house in Hollister because he is Hispanic.
The complaint was made against American Financial Network of Brea in Orange County, Benchmark Communities of Fresno, a Benchmark employee, and Brigantino Enterprise of Hollister.
Benchmark will provide annual training to employees who interact with prospective homebuyers. American Financial will train current and new employees and was ordered to pay the man $5,000.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments