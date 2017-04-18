GM announces China version of hybrid Volt

SAIC-GM president Wang Yongping announces the global launch of the Buick Velite 5, an extended range electric hybrid, during a global launch event ahead of the Shanghai Auto 2017 show in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Movie star Jackie Chan in white attends the global launch of the Buick Velite 5, an extended range electric hybrid ahead of the Shanghai Auto 2017 show in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Visitors take photos of the Buick Velite 5, an extended range electric hybrid, during a global launch event ahead of the Shanghai Auto 2017 show in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Movie star Jackie Chan attends the global launch of the Buick Velite 5, a extended range electric hybrid ahead of the Shanghai Auto 2017 show in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Movie star Jackie Chan, in white attends the global launch of the Buick Velite 5, a extended range electric hybrid ahead of the Shanghai Auto 2017 show in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Movie star Jackie Chan, right, attends the global launch of the Buick Velite 5, a extended range electric hybrid car ahead of the Shanghai Auto 2017 show in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Workers prepare for the Auto Shanghai 2017 show at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Comments