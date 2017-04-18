Business

April 18, 2017 5:49 AM

Vermont Governor to assess progress

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's first-term Republican Gov. Phil Scott is going to address his administration's progress.

Scott's tenure has been marked by initial conflict with a Democrat-controlled Legislature over the state's nearly $6 billion budget, but House lawmakers now say they have created a budget that upholds Scott's promise to not raise taxes or fees.

Scott recently praised the House's work on the state budget, which is now in the hands of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Two Scott-proposed plans to consolidate state agencies have been shot down by lawmakers. A third proposal, which brings the state's information technology operations under a newly-created Agency of Digital Services, was recently approved by a House committee.

