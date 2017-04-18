Business

April 18, 2017 1:09 AM

Trump order would target high skilled worker visa program

By CATHERINE LUCEY and SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers.

Trump is heading Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he plans to sign an order dubbed "Buy American, Hire American."

Administration officials say the order will direct the departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Labor and State to propose new rules to prevent immigration fraud and abuse. Those departments will also be asked to offer changes so that H-1B visas are awarded to the "most-skilled or highest-paid applicants."

The White House says the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and says some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.

