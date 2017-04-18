Business

April 18, 2017 4:14 AM

Man arrested in connection with death of runner due in court

The Associated Press
LEOMINSTER, Mass.

A man arrested in connection with the death of a Google employee near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer is due in court.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster (LEH'-mihn-stur) District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the Aug. 7 death of New York City resident Vanessa Marcotte.

The body of the 27-year-old Google account manager was found in the woods after she didn't return from a run in Princeton, a small town about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Authorities say Marcotte fought her attacker and DNA taken from her hands helped solve the case.

They say Colon-Ortiz, a Worcester resident, had been working in the area at the time. He's been in custody since his Friday arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers 1:30

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers
The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry 1:41

The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry
Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno 0:55

Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos