Business

April 17, 2017 8:42 AM

Texas attorney general's request for new judge rebuffed

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

A judge has rebuffed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request that he step aside before the Republican stands trial on criminal securities fraud charges in September.

A spokeswoman for state District Judge George Gallagher confirmed Monday that he will stay on the case. Paxton had asked for a new judge after his trial was moved from his hometown in suburban Dallas to Houston.

Melody McDonald Lanier says Gallager doesn't need to formally rule on the motion to remove him. Gallagher had sided with prosecutors who argued they couldn't get a fair trial in Collin County because of the publicity that has surrounded the case for two years.

Paxton was indicted in 2015 over accusations that he misled investors in a tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers 1:30

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers
The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry 1:41

The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry
Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno 0:55

Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos