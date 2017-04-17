Business

April 17, 2017 4:04 AM

Specialty crop grant application deadline is Thursday

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The deadline is nearing for people, organizations and institutions to apply for grants to help promote specialty crops.

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is accepting applications in electronic form until 4 p.m. Thursday. The grants will be awarded later this year.

The state is funding the grants with about $2.2 million from the federal government, which defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops.

Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans and peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.

