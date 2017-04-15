Business

April 15, 2017 9:59 AM

Lawsuit challenges cancellation of Montana oil, gas leases

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

An oil and gas company president has filed a lawsuit over the cancellation of an oil and gas lease in a wilderness area bordering Glacier National Park in Montana.

Moncrief Oil President W.A. Moncrief Jr. filed the lawsuit earlier this month in federal circuit court in Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit contends the federal government illegally canceled an oil and gas lease and asks the court to reinstate the lease.

Shortly before former President Barack Obama left office, the U.S. Interior Department canceled the last two remaining leases within the 165,000-acre area along the Rocky Mountain Front, land considered sacred to the Blackfeet Tribe. Leaseholders were offered refunds of about $30,000 each.

