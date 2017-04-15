Legal community food drive competition set to begin

Georgia's attorney general plans to tour a food bank on the first day of an annual food drive competition among the state's lawyers.
Attorney General Chris Carr and partners in the Legal Food Frenzy plan Monday to tour the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The annual competition challenges lawyers and legal organizations across the state to see who can collect the most food and money for Georgia's eight regional food banks.
The attorney general's office says nearly 60 percent of the state's public school students are eligible for the free or reduced lunch program during the school year, but fewer than 15 percent have access to the program during the summer. The competition is timed to help the food banks as summer begins to help meet the corresponding rise in demand.
