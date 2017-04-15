New Hampshire brewery renamed after 'moose' trademark issue

Moose are an icon in New Hampshire, but that doesn't mean you can name a brewery after them.
Mooselick Brewery in Troy is now Granite Roots Brewing thanks to a trademark dispute with a much larger beer maker in Canada. Oliver Levick, co-founder of Mooselick Brewery, told New Hampshire Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2oBHiT1) that he first heard from Moosehead Brewing in Canada in October, about a year after he opened his company. He says the Canadian company objected to his use of "moose" in the name of the company and the names of several beers, as well as the use of an image of a moose on labels.
The newly-renamed company is re-launching this weekend with new logos, labels and promotional material.
