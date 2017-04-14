Business

April 14, 2017 6:53 PM

Fake lawn signs with anti-immigrant message turn up in LA

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Fake lawn signs with the city seal and an anti-immigrant message have cropped up on a weedy street median near Beverly Hills.

The signs at Burton Way and Doheny Drive read: "Landscaping by L.A. City Council, We'd rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals."

City Councilman Paul Koretz condemned the signs on Friday and said they'll be removed.

In a statement, Koretz said such messages have been turning up since, in his words: "Donald Trump empowered racists and bigots across the country."

Koretz adds: "The city of Los Angeles will never give in to these types of people."

Another official-looking fake sign posted last week in Malibu included the city seal and read: "Official Sanctuary City. 'Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!' (Boyle Heights Not So Much)."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers 1:30

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers
The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry 1:41

The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry
Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno 0:55

Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos