April 14, 2017 11:50 AM

What is the B.A.T? Small business owners say proposed tax is a killer

By Bethany Clough

Television ads started airing in Fresno on Friday opposing the proposed border adjustment tax, or BAT.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans in the House of Representatives have floated the idea of a tax that would avoid taxing exports, and instead put a blanket tax on goods imported to the country.

Three ads from the National Retail Federation feature small business owners talking about how a tax on items they import would affect them. They say the tax would lead to higher prices and lost jobs, with a tearful chocolate maker wondering if her business will survive.

The ads refer viewers to learn more online at stopthebat.tax.

