If you owe the IRS, it could be your lucky day

Have the tax-filing blues? JetBlue is looking to take away some of the sting.
With Tax Day around the corner, April 18, the company is offering 1,000 free one-way flights to those who owe the IRS. The Tax Return Flight Giveaway runs through April 25, and JetBlue will be giving the flights away daily through random drawings. You can enter once a day until the deadline at www.jetbluetaxreturnflight.com.
JetBlue Is Offering 1,000 Free One Way Flights To People Who Owe Money To The IRS This Year https://t.co/Nqpi0ikxio pic.twitter.com/jFeIC0Wbky— Doctor Of Credit (@Drofcredit) April 13, 2017
Some stipulations: The contest is limited to those who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states, Washington, D.C., or Alaska and you must be 18 or older. The flights are limited to the U.S. mainland and Alaska and the tickets must be used between May 1 and June 15, 2017.
Winners will receive a notification through their email. Sixty-six winners will be selected over the first two weeks and 76 will be selected on the promo’s final day.
