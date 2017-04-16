The Board Room for April 17

Announcements
▪ Johanson Transportation Service, a leading third-party supply chain solutions provider, announced that Elizabeth Salazar has started a new position as carrier relations coordinator and has received her TIA Certified Transportation Broker designation. Miguel Beltran, operations manager–non-perishable freight in Fresno, has also received his TIA Certified Transportation Broker designation. The exam tests the knowledge of participants on brokerage, ethics, contracts, pricing, legal and regulatory requirements, as well as the latest trends in transportation and business management.
Awards
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Kassie Shank and LaTorri Smith are the most recent winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Jere Runciman as the most recent winner of the Going the Extra Mile (GEM) award. The award honors colleagues who provide outstanding customer service, deliver exceptional patient care and demonstrate the Saint Agnes mission and core values.
Donations
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $1,500 to the Junior Company Foundation to provide scholarships to at-risk youth for singing, acting and dance lessons.
▪ The East Fresno Kiwanis Foundation recently awarded a $1,000 grant to Patch Farms. The mission of Patch Farms is to provide a hands-on and interactive agricultural experience for developmentally delayed individuals. The grant will provide resources for developing a chicken raising and farm egg producing project for the farm and participants.
New Faces
▪ Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group welcomed Timothy “T” Jeffcoach to the firm’s engineering staff in the Visalia office. He has more then six years of engineering experience in the United States Army, where he served as an engineer captain, and is specialized in project management, composite risk management, predicative/data analysis, mapping, design and logistics software. He holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from the United States Military Academy.
Promotions
▪ Olivia Thomas has been promoted from assistant property manager to property manager for Manco Abbott Real Estate Management. She has been with the company for four years after graduating from Fresno State.
Submissions
