Commercial leases and developments for April 14

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 600 square feet at 4770 E. Clinton Ave. in Fresno from Modurzadeh Mahmood to Cricket Wireless. Kevin Grossman, Sam Bogdanovich, Nathan Negri and Jon Cox were the agents in cooperation with Brent Turnbull of Royal T Management.
▪ 700 square feet at 947 W. Olive Ave., Suite B, in Porterville from Cloverleaf Mesa Investment Group to Instant Cellular LLC. Doug Cords was the agent in cooperation with Stephen Hale of Colliers International.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 13,000 square feet at 4450 N. Brawley Ave. from JHS Family Limited Partnership to California Vineyard Service. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Chris Cammack of Fortune Associates.
Colliers International
▪ 1,885 square feet at 3636 N. First St., Suite 141, in Fresno from 3636 North First Street Partners LLC to Comprehensive Counseling Service. Brian Decker and Bobby Fena were the agents.
▪ 1,407 square feet at 40004 Highway 41 in the River View Shopping Center in Oakhurst from Shaw Marty Associates to Papa Murphy’s Pizza. Steve Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Nick Frechou of Retail California.
▪ 1,491 square feet at 9493 N. Fort Washington Road, Suite 108, in Fresno from River View, a general partnership, to Colibri Ecological Consultants Inc. Fena was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 1,545 square feet of retail space at 4836 E. Kings Canyon Road in Fresno from Eastgate Center LLC to Total PCS Solutions Inc. Frechou represented the tenant and Cords of Commercial Retail Associates represented the landlord.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 894 square feet of office space at 1191 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 101, in Fresno from Herndon Warner Medical Buildings LLC to Matthew H. Sciaroni and Fred H. Nagata. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 4,240 square feet of warehouse space at 3059 S. Golden State Frontage Road in Fresno from Wer-Stan Associates LP to Gold Star Foods Inc. Nick Audino was the agent.
▪ 5,533 square feet of industrial space at 1255 E. Fortune Ave., Suite 102, in Fresno from North Pointe BP LP to Matthews International. Ethan Smith was the agent in cooperation with Jones Lang LaSalle.
▪ 5,580 square feet of warehouse space at 2811 E. Church Ave. in Fresno from G & S Enterprises LP to Angel De La Riva, dba Carminita Seafood. Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents in cooperation with Jared Ennis of KW Commercial.
▪ 6,586 square feet of warehouse space at 1775 Park St., Bldg. 76, in Selma from Magellan Central Valley II LLC to Dragados/Flatiron, high-speed rail contractors. Smith, Audino and Stoltenberg were the agents.
▪ 30,720 square feet of warehouse space at 2984 S. Orange Ave. in Fresno from Fresno Industrial Center LP to Candor-AGS. Smith and Stoltenberg were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Retail California
▪ 10,980-square-foot retail building at 422 S. Gateway Drive in Madera from The 2004 Knox Family Revocable Trust to Young Bae Chung and Sandy Ok Chung Revocable Trust. Frechou of Retail California and Brett Visintainer of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial were the agents representing the seller in cooperation with Craig Holdener and Troy McKenney of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial, who represented the buyer.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 3.15 acres of land located at 4165 and 4185 W. Alamos Ave. in Fresno from Gregory Miyake, et al to Gurinder Sira. Lou Ginise was the agent representing the seller in cooperation with Daniel Simon, who represented the buyer.
