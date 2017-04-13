Business

Nevada's second-largest city battles illegal pot industry

The Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev.

The Henderson City Council has approved a federal grant to help pay for enforcement against illegal marijuana.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2o7Ggvp) reports Tuesday that the $8,000 grant was unanimously approved and must be used before Sept. 30.

Henderson police will use the money to pay for overtime expenditures related to investigating and arresting people who grow and sell illegal marijuana.

One of the city's police captains says marijuana has always been a problem for the community and the grant will help avoid using local tax dollars.

The grant came from the United States Department of Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration.

