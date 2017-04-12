Business

April 12, 2017 10:13 AM

President's plane visits NH and Maine, Trump not onboard

The Associated Press
BANGOR, Maine

One of the president's planes has made stops in Maine and New Hampshire, but the president himself was not onboard.

WABI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oyGONU ) that the plane landed in Bangor, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. Airport officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it was routine training.

The aircraft is one of two outfitted to transport the president. It only officially carries the Air Force One designation when he is onboard.

The plane is a customized Boeing 747 aircraft with the tail number 29000. The other plane has the tail number 28000.

The station reports that a large crew could be seen exiting the aircraft in Bangor.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers 1:30

Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers
The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry 1:41

The 1959 mid-century modern Landfall Estate sits above Auberry
Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno 0:55

Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos