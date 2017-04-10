Business

April 10, 2017 10:52 AM

Grain higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was .20 cent higher at $4.29 a bushel; May corn was up 1 cent at $3.68 a bushel; May oats was up .40 cent at $2.17 a bushel while May soybeans lost 3.40 cents to $9.3820 a bushel.

Beef mostly higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .48 cent higher at $1.2158 a pound; April feeder cattle was down .10 cent at $1.3520 pound; April lean hogs lost .25 cent to $.6308 a pound.

