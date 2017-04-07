Business

April 07, 2017 5:11 PM

Tractor Supply farmers market looking for vendors

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

The Clovis Tractor Supply store is looking for vendors to participate in a farmers market Saturday, April 29.

The company is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell vegetables, fruit, flowers, baked goods and handmade items from candles to carvings. Nonprofit organizations are also encouraged to apply.

Interested vendors can sign up at TSCEventPartners.com under the heading “farmers market south” stores. Or, they can visit the Tractor Supply store at 1630 Herndon Ave. near Fowler Avenue.

Details of the event are still being worked out, including how often the store will host such a market and exact times, though 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. are when Tractor Supply stores often hold their events.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

